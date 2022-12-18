Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after traffic crash on northbound I-94 ramp to Dempster

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are recovering after crashing their vehicle on northbound I-94 early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 2 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle personal injury crash at the I-94 ramp to Dempster. 

Initial reports say for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck an embankment. 

The driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 18, 2022 / 10:23 AM

