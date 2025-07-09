2 injured in crash on I-55 in Bolingbrook, Illinois; southbound lanes closed

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-55 in Bolingbrook early Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes near Joliet Road around 5:15 a.m.

State police confirmed two people were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

All southbound lanes remain closed as crews work to tow the cars from the roadway.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

State police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.