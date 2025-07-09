Watch CBS News
2 injured in crash on I-55 in Bolingbrook, Illinois; southbound lanes closed

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on I-55 in Bolingbrook early Wednesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes near Joliet Road around 5:15 a.m.

State police confirmed two people were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. 

All southbound lanes remain closed as crews work to tow the cars from the roadway

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

State police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

