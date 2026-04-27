Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash leaves 2 cars wrecked on Chicago's busy Irving Park Road

By
Kris Habermehl
Kris Habermehl
Reporter
Kris Habermehl is a traffic and breaking news reporter for CBS News Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two cars were wrecked in a crash on busy Irving Park Road in the neighborhood of the same name early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Irving Park Road at Christiana Avenue.

Two cars were seen wiped out and wrecked on the sidewalk, hemmed between a light pole and a building.

Information about injuries and further details on what happened were not immediately available.

Irving Park Road was closed along the half-block from Christiana and Kimball avenues as of the 5 a.m. hour. Drivers were advised to head north to Montrose Avenue or south to Addison Street.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue