Car crash leads to damaged bus stop, 2 injured on Chicago's West Side

Car crash leads to damaged bus stop on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A bus stop in Homan Square was damaged in a crash Monday afternoon.

At least two cars were involved in a crash near Roosevelt Road and Central Park Avenue.

The front of one of the cars crushed the bus stop bench and window. The other car's front had been crunched in.

A 22-year-old woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, and a 28-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, both in serious condition.

Another adult and child refused medical help.