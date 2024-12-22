Crash-and-grab burglars strike 8 times within half an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side

Crash-and-grab burglars strike 8 times within a half an hour in Chicago

Crash-and-grab burglars strike 8 times within a half an hour in Chicago

Crash-and-grab burglars strike 8 times within a half an hour in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police issued a warning Sunday about a group of thieves who smashed their way into eight Northwest Side businesses in about 30 minutes.

In each incident, the burglars crashed a dark sedan into businesses and destroyed the front window or glass door.

The burglars then took cash register drawers containing cash. Police did not specify how much money was stolen.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations early Saturday morning:

3:35 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Higgins Avenue, Union Ridge.

3:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Portage Park.

3:42 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Old Irving Park.

3:44 a.m. at two businesses in the 4800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Jefferson Park.

3:50 a.m. and 3:51 a.m. at three businesses in the 3900 block of North Cicero Avenue, Portage Park.

The burglars were described as three to four males wearing masks, dark clothing, and gloves.

Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7384, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference #P24-5-068.