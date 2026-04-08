Cracks form in U.S.-Iran temporary ceasefire deal following bombing in Lebanon

Less than 24 hours after President Trump announced there was a two-week ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran, hundreds of people lost their lives in Lebanon.

The White House said what happened wasn't part of the agreement, and Iran is already accusing the U.S. of violating multiple parts of the deal.

The Trump administration said the ceasefire was a fragile truce, and it takes time for a ceasefire to take hold, but even people here in Chicago are saying their friends and family overseas are losing their lives.

Emergency workers in Beirut spent the day looking for any survivors after Israel launched airstrikes into Lebanon's capital on Wednesday, targeting Hezbollah. The Lebanese civil defense forces said over 250 people were killed.

At a rally in Federal Plaza on Wednesday night, protestors say the deaths are personal.

"I cried because my best friend's cousin was murdered in the strikes today," one protester said.

"When people ask me how my family was doing in Lebanon, the heartbreak and devastation that we experienced this morning was no different than what we have experienced for the past two years a half," another protester said.

Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Aragchi, posted to X, saying, "The U.S. must choose-ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both."

Due to the bombings, the Iranian media said Tehran is suspending tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key point in the ceasefire deal.

"These reports publicly are false," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "We have seen an uptick in traffic in the Strait today, and I will reiterate the president's expectation and demand that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened immediately, quickly, and safely."

Round one of the peace talks will take place on Saturday in Pakistan. The U.S. delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance – ask for a longer-term deal with Iran if the ceasefire holds

"We obviously don't want the people of Iran to suffer, but we have a lot of leverage the president of the United States could use, and that's why I think it's so important for the Iranians to be negotiators in good faith," Vance said.

"We will go for negotiations to see how serious the other side is," said Ali Bahreini, Iranian ambassador to the United Nations.

One focus is Iran's enriched uranium. The president said on Truth Social that the U.S. will work with Iran to dig up and remove the deeply buried "nuclear dust."

Leavitt said Iran has given an indication they will turn over uranium.

"We should be preparing to fight, we should be getting organized, because here's the thing, we know no one is going to save us but us," she said.

And to further complicate matters, there have been various missile and drone attacks on Iran and across the Gulf states. Who is responsible? No one is saying.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert at GasBuddy, said prices at the pump could start dropping as soon as this weekend, although the decline could initially amount to only a few cents per gallon.