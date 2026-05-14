CPS students spend day as Chicago City Council, passing ordinances and getting hands-on civics lesson

The Chicago City Council chamber has been full of passionate debate Thursday, but it hasn't been filled with alders; teenagers have taken them over, and they're putting in the work to make real change in Chicago.

Thursday was NextGen City Council Day, led by City Clerk Anna Valencia and Chicago Public Schools. Students from eight different schools have been working for weeks in committees to draft city ordinances.

"I think the students will show them what collaboration could like," Valencia said.

Alderpeople give up their seats to high school students for the day as they debate, ask questions and pass ordinances.

Dennis Llanos, 17, sits with the Committee on Public Safety when he's not in the mayor's chair.

"We're working on an ordinance to help fund after school programs and increase like opportunities for people that are impoverished," he said.

He also serves as the student mayor for the day. As mayor he'll get to sign an ordinance that's been debated and voted on by students.

Their hard work is just the beginning.

"We are going to have one of those ordinances or resolutions be introduced at city council either this summer or fall by my myself and my colleagues at the city council," said Valencia.

"It is really insane that like students are making a real change. It's not just the people in office," said Llanos.

And someday, the seats the students borrowed today could be their own.