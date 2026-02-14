CPS special education assistant charged with putting 8-year-old student in chokehold

A Chicago Public school's special education assistant is accused of putting an 8-year-old student in a chokehold last year.

Tamika Odeh, 44, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery to a child.

Prosecutors said she dragged him by the neck from the lunchroom at Parker Elementary in the Englewood neighborhood in early November.

The boy suffered serious injuries and is still in physical therapy.

Chicago Public Schools said in a statement, "The safety and well-being of our staff and students is a top priority at Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and a foundational condition for our school communities. As a District, we take seriously our responsibility to protect the safety of our staff, students and families and to ensure fidelity with our District policies and procedures to support the highest operational, academic, ethical and safety standards. The District proactively works to prevent physical abuse and our system continually works to educate leaders, faculty and students about how to report it."

CPS said they can't comment on active investigations, but said Odeh was removed from duty shortly after the incident.