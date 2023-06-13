CPS: 90% of schools to receive more funding
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is going to invest more money in your kids.
The district released its proposed budget worth $9.4 billion. CPS said 90% of schools will get more funding than last year and the district plans to spend more than $1,000 extra dollars per-pupil.
There is also an additional $128 million to support students with extra needs.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.