CPS: 90% of schools to receive more funding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is going to invest more money in your kids.

The district released its proposed budget worth $9.4 billion. CPS said 90% of schools will get more funding than last year and the district plans to spend more than $1,000 extra dollars per-pupil.

There is also an additional $128 million to support students with extra needs.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 6:38 PM

