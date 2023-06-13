CPS: 90% of schools to receive more funding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is going to invest more money in your kids.

The district released its proposed budget worth $9.4 billion. CPS said 90% of schools will get more funding than last year and the district plans to spend more than $1,000 extra dollars per-pupil.

There is also an additional $128 million to support students with extra needs.

We invite you to the proposed 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget public hearings.



2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget: https://t.co/Sf0Go6XMeo pic.twitter.com/GHG4N2jeJl — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) June 13, 2023