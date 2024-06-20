CPS set to rename three elementary schools currently named after controversial figures

3 Chicago schools to be renamed

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools is set to rename three elementary schools named after controversial historical figures.

If the changes are approved by the board of education next week, Melville Fuller Elementary will become James Farmer, Jr. Elementary.

Fuller was the U.S. Supreme Court justice who upheld racial segregation, while Farmer was a civil rights activist.

Christopher Columbus Elementary would become Ruth Bader Ginsberg Elementary after the second female U.S. Supreme Court justice.

James Monroe Elementary would be renamed Logan Square Elementary. Monroe, the fifth U.S. president, owned at least 178 slaves.