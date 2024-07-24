CPS kids grade possible menu items for the upcoming school year

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Tuesday, a different kind of testing was underway in one Chicago elementary school. Kids were taste-testing new options for the CPS cafeteria menus, and some items made the grade.

Any chef will tell you the pressure is on when you have a critic coming. At Arthur Mireles Academy, there are dozens on this day. And these tiny taste testers come with some big opinions.

"Green beans are not my thing. Green beans are not my thing, but I will try theirs."

They're trying potential menu options for the new school year, and some items could join the rotation this fall.

"The blueberries got a good texture. It's very good. I like it, yeah," said nine-year-old A'Nylah Tetter.

They take the task seriously, jotting down what they like and flagging the ones they don't.

"It's sweet, and I love it," said Zamaria Wheeler.

At this taste test, most sweet options were well-liked.

"I would be really sweet about this. It has, like, a chocolate yogurt on it with a fruit cup. It's not my type," said 10-year-old Aaraya Brooks.

On this side of the table, however, there's a unanimous vote for their least favorite: the green beans.

"The green beans. I'm not trying to be rude, but it's not my thing. It just needs a little more more flavor," Tettler said.

School nutrition staff said they consider these reviews and try to improve recipes, though some will be entirely cut until they can return and get a passing grade.

This is not the only opportunity to give feedback. CPS also holds these tasting sessions throughout the school year.