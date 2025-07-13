Watch CBS News
CPS to hold community feedback sessions amid budget shortfall, layoffs

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Next year's budget for Chicago Public Schools will be up for discussion this week, as they are planning some community feedback sessions.

The sessions come amid a budget shortfall and days after hundreds of teacher layoffs.

CPS hopes to get families and educators involved in the conversation, as many are wondering what's ahead in what's already looking to be a difficult school year, as far as the budget is concerned.

The district is planning a series of community engagement opportunities this month, with a goal of explaining the budget and its impact on the student experience.

The sessions will be divided into at least five in-person community feedback sessions and one virtual public learning session.

CPS is experiencing a $734 million budget shortfall. On Friday, the district announced more than 1,400 district workers, including 400 teachers, were fired due to "delays in the budgeting process."

The Chicago Teachers Union president called on Gov. JB Pritzker to call a special session for school funding.

The first community feedback session is scheduled for Monday afternoon at Dyett High School.

Asal Rezaei

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

