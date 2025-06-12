CPS offering free meal program this summer in Chicago

Chicago Public Schools is launching its annual free summer meal program across the Chicago area.

Meals are available for grab and go services at outdoor locations starting on Monday, June 30. Anyone ages 1 to 18 are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch at site locations following the end of the school year.

Participants do not need to attend a CPS school or be enrolled in a summer program to receive meals. No ID or registration is required, however, children must be present and meals must be eaten on site.

"As a District, we recognize that schools remain anchors for many neighborhoods even during the summer months," said Jason Mojica, executive director of CPS Nutrition Support Services in a statement. "These meals are more than food—they're a sign of stability, care, and continued partnership with families who count on us."

To find a summer meal site near you, call (800) 259-2163 or visit the CPS website.