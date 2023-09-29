Watch CBS News
CPS enrollment is up for the first time in more than 10 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in more than a decade. enrollment is up in Chicago Public Schools (CPS.)

More than 323,000 students are in class across the district.

CPS said the enrollment figure reflects growth in its expanded preschool programming.

There had been a 32% decline in the number of students who transferred to schools outside of Chicago and an 18% decline in students who transferred to non-public schools in the city.

September 29, 2023

