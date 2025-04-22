Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges team up with UIC to help students get 4-year degrees

Chicago Public Schools and City Colleges of Chicago are partnering with the University of Illinois at Chicago to help fast track students to four-year college degrees.

The new partnership has been dubbed Chicago Roadmap 2.0 and builds on a previous partnership between CPS and CCOC called Chicago Roadmap, which helped CPS students transition to City Colleges of Chicago by creating specific curricula and learning pathways to prepare them for community college. Chicago Roadmap launched in 2020.

City officials said the program has become a nationally recognized partnership between K-12 schools and community colleges, so now they are launching a second phase that focuses on helping students complete bachlor's degrees.

Chicago Roadmap 2.0 aims to ensure students can transition seamlessly from high school to community college and then to four-year institutions without losing credits and by reducing barriers to transfer.

The new phase will introduce structured pathways to a four-year degree from UIC, starting with the fields of health care, education, computer science and business.

Students will have access to proactive advising, personalized degree planning and targeted support services. The partnership will also ensure credits from Early College, Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) programs align with a bachelor's program so credits are not lost when transferring. Early College programs allow high school students to complete free college coursework and earn college credits before they graduate high school.

Find more information about the Chicago Roadmap program here.