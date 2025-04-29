CPD Youth Liaison Officer Will Martinez to be honored as American Red Cross Hero

Chicago Police officer who works as youth liaison to be honored as Red Cross hero

The American Red Cross on Wednesday will honor its new class of heroes who give back to our community.

One of those 12 heroes is a Chicago Police officer who has a passion for going beyond the call of duty. Officer Will Martinez is affectionately known on the city's West Side just as "Officer Will."

When Officer Martinez steps outside the Austin (15th) District police station in the South Austin neighborhood, he sees vibrancy and hope.

"It's a flourishing community," Martinez said, "a lot of amazing people, a lot of great businesses."

For more than a decade now, Officer Martinez has made it his mission to make sure that image is clear to others too.

'I am a regular police officer, but my specialty is the 15th District youth liaison officer," Martinez explained.

As the youth liaison, Martinez becomes Officer Will, and he connects youngsters through various programs — including the most popular one that he started six years ago. Hip Hop Tuesdays are where education, games, and community policing all come together.

"We're creating a safe place for the youth where they're coming to the police station, and they feel safe here," Martinez said.

Officer Will gets teens engaged in the annual Austin's Got Talent show, and the 15th District Toy Giveaway — constantly letting the youngsters see the men and women behind the badge.

"The youth know all the officers," Martinez said. "It's like a first-name basis."

Officer Will also formed lifelong bonds. Last year, he personally drove a teen down to college to get him settled.

Now the word is out, as the American Red Cross prepares to honor Officer Will as the local law enforcement officer hero of the year.

"This isn't just an Officer Martinez award," Martinez said. "This is an award for the whole community and for the kids."

Officer Will is being modest, considering 100 officers were nominated and he was the one chosen.

"I don't think about it," he said. "So when you say it that way, it makes you think yes, it's an amazing feat."

Some of Officer Martinez's youth mentees plan to attend the awards ceremony. They have already teased him about shedding tears.

Officer Will said if he does, they will never let him live it down.

Congratulations to Officer Will, and all the local Red Cross heroes getting recognized — from students to first responders and artists. They will all be honored at the special breakfast on Wednesday.

