CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's northwest side

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side.

Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.

Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.

Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

