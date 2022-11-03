CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's northwest side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side.

Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.

Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.

Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.