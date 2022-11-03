CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's northwest side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side.
Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.
Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.
Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.