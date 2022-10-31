Watch CBS News
Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.

Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.

The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.

Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 5:14 PM

