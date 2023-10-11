CPD to pay tribute to fallen service animals with new memorial

New K9 and Equine Memorial Plaza honors fallen service animals

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are paying tribute to service animals that have served and died alongside CPD officers.

They're unveiling a new K9 and Equine Memorial Plaza.

It honors eight dogs and three horses who died while performing their duties on the force.

The new memorial is just east of Soldier Field, near the Gold Star Families Memorial Park on Northerly Island.