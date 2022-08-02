Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD seeking 2 suspects after stolen car crashed into Old Town restaurant patio

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD looking for two suspects after car crashed into restaurant patio
CPD looking for two suspects after car crashed into restaurant patio 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for two suspects after a stolen car crashed into diners on a restaurant patio in Old Town last month.

On July 8, a silver Lexus was driving in the 1200 block of North Wells Street around 10:30 p.m., when it attempted to pass a Toyota Prius, when it hit the other car, and jumped the curb, crashing into a restaurant patio, injuring six people.

Police said the two people inside the Lexus ran off after the crash.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the two people from the Lexus, asking anyone who recognizes them to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

old-town-suspects.jpg
Chicago police are asking for help identifying these two suspects, after a stolen car crashed into a restaurant patio in Old Town on July 8, 2022. Chicago Police
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 11:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.