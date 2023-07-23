Watch CBS News
CPD seek three suspects in Grand Crossing homicide

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help with identifying three men wanted in connection to a homicide in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The incident happened on June 14, in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue around 5:39 p.m.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects who were last seen driving a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.

They are described as three African American men – one wearing a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket and black pants. The third suspect was wearing a black Chicago Bears hat, a white shirt, and black shorts.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

