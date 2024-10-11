Chicago police seek crew in multiple carjackings, burglaries on North, South Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the suspects wanted in connection to multiple carjackings and burglaries on the city's North and South Sides last month.

One of the incidents happened at an ATM drive-through lane in Avalon Park. That's where a group of two to four robbers cut off an SUV with guns drawn, then pulled up to the ATM.

Officers say the same group is responsible for burglaries in Beverly and Lakeview.

Incident Times and Locations:

8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue on Sept. 28 at 3:00 a.m.

9900 block of South Western Avenue on Sept. 29 at 4:18 a.m.

900 block of West Diversey Parkway on Sept. 28 at 6:48 a.m.

The robbers were only described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, and gloves.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 2 Detectives at 312-745-0620. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.