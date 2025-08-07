Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek 2 vehicles wanted in Englewood hit-and-run last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

Chicago police are searching for two vehicles wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously hurt on the South Side last month.

The crash happened on Wednesday, July 30, around 11:35 p.m. in the 700 block of West Marquette Road in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a black 2024 Kia 4-door Seltos SUV with Illinois plates EL95946 and a gray 2008 4-door Volvo XC90 SUV with plate number EZ88526 traveled eastbound from the 800 block of West Marquette Road and hit the pedestrian in the roadway.

The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene.

hit-and-run-englewood-1.png
The plate number for the Kia is EL95946. Chicago Police Department
hit-and-run-car-3.png
The plate number for the Volvo is EZ88526. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit Investigators at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ355792. 

Jeramie Bizzle

