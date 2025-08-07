Chicago police seek 2 vehicles wanted in Englewood hit-and-run last month

Chicago police are searching for two vehicles wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously hurt on the South Side last month.

The crash happened on Wednesday, July 30, around 11:35 p.m. in the 700 block of West Marquette Road in the Englewood neighborhood.



Police said a black 2024 Kia 4-door Seltos SUV with Illinois plates EL95946 and a gray 2008 4-door Volvo XC90 SUV with plate number EZ88526 traveled eastbound from the 800 block of West Marquette Road and hit the pedestrian in the roadway.

The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Accident Investigation Unit Investigators at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ355792.