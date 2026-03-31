Chicago police search for missing Rogers Park teenager last seen on Sunday
Chicago police are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen over the weekend.
Arleana Jackson, 15, was last seen on Sunday in the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue.
She was described as 5-feet-9, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a light brown complexion.
Police did not describe the clothing she was last seen in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266 or call 911.