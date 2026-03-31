Chicago police search for missing Rogers Park teenager last seen on Sunday

Chicago police are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen over the weekend.

Arleana Jackson, 15, was last seen on Sunday in the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

She was described as 5-feet-9, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a light brown complexion.



Arleana Jackson, 15, was last seen on Sunday in the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue. Chicago Police Department

Police did not describe the clothing she was last seen in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266 or call 911.