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Chicago police search for missing Rogers Park teenager last seen on Sunday

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen over the weekend.

Arleana Jackson, 15, was last seen on Sunday in the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

She was described as 5-feet-9, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a light brown complexion.

Arleana Jackson
Arleana Jackson, 15, was last seen on Sunday in the 6600 block of Glenwood Avenue.   Chicago Police Department

Police did not describe the clothing she was last seen in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266 or call 911.

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