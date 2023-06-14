CPD looking for red Kia SUV involved in homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police need your help to find a red SUV wanted in connection with a homicide in the city's East Side neighborhood.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed last month near 112th and South Avenue O.

The 2011 Kia Sorento has two different wheel types and a temporary registration plate number 4-3-5-A-B-3-8-5 but police said it may have been removed.