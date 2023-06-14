Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD looking for red Kia SUV involved in homicide

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD looking for red Kia SUV involved in homicide
CPD looking for red Kia SUV involved in homicide 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police need your help to find a red SUV wanted in connection with a homicide in the city's East Side neighborhood.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed last month near 112th and South Avenue O.

The 2011 Kia Sorento has two different wheel types and a temporary registration plate number 4-3-5-A-B-3-8-5 but police said it may have been removed.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 6:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.