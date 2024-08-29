Chicago police officer paralyzed in 1987 drunk driving crash dies from injuries

James Crowley, a Chicago police officer who was left paralyzed by a drunken driver on the job nearly 37 years ago, has died.

Crowley was on call in 1987 when his squad car was hit by the drunk driver. He was badly hurt and couldn't walk or care for himself.

Last Thursday, the Chicago native died as a result of those injuries at his group home in Texas.

He was 59 years old.

Another officer was killed in that same 1987 crash. The driver was sentenced to three years in prison.