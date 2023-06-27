CPD officers injured during scuffle with suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine traffic stop turns into a fight and a foot chase in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.
It happened around 1:00 Tuesday morning at 81st and Champlain. Police said officers pulled over a car and noticed one of the men was armed.
That suspect struggled with officers during the arrest. Another man tried to run off but was taken into custody a short time later.
At least two officers suffered minor injuries during the scuffle. Police said they also recovered multiple weapons at the scene.
