More than 100 CPD officers have history of making false reports, watchdog finds

A scathing new report from the city's top watchdog found Chicago police officers with a history of filing false reports have been able to get away with lying due to failures in oversight.

The report from the city's inspector general's office found the Chicago Police Department currently has or recently has had more than 100 officers with histories of making false reports.

Citing "structural failures in Chicago's police accountability system," the report said those officers have been allowed "to remain in positions with duties that depend upon their truthfulness and credibility," even though a history of lying "can erode public trust and create risks for CPD."

The inspector general's office found CPD doesn't maintain accurate records of officers with a history of false reports, and "will only produce a member's disciplinary history if a prosecutor explicitly requests" it.

The report also found gaps in policies at the department's internal affairs unit and at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability "contribute to the underenforcement" of the CPD rule against making a false report.

Inspector General Deborah Witzburg's office recommended the city maintain accurate records of officers with a history of filing false reports; that CPD seek to fire officers found to have filed false reports; that the Police Board should uphold such firings; and that any officers who have been found to filed false reports, but remain on the force, should be reassigned to positions that don't require them to file reports or testify in court.

By continuing to employ officers with a history of lying, the inspector general said, "CPD risks undermining its core law enforcement function by potentially compromising otherwise successful criminal convictions, eroding public trust, and violating its constitutional and legal obligations."

Interim police superintendent Fred Waller said, if officers are found at fault, they will be dealt with accordingly.

"It's an ongoing investigation," Waller said. "If they're found to be at fault, or doing something that's wrong, then they'll be dealt with accordingly, but it's an ongoing investigation right now."