CPD officer shot in West Englewood out of ICU, showing signs of improvement

CHICAGO (CBS) – The officer shot in the head during a traffic stop in West Englewood is out of the ICU and is showing progress, according to her family.

The officer and her partner were making a traffic stop around 6 p.m. Monday, in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, when the car sped off before slowing down. The offenders became parallel to the officers and someone in the car fired two shots at the squad car – striking the officer.

Her partner, who was in the passenger seat, drove her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition in the intensive care unit.

A police source said a bullet fragment hit her temple. A small piece went into her brain. There was no swelling, and the bleeding stopped on its own. Another part of the bullet went into her neck and shoulder. The officer was talking and alert after she was shot.

The brother of the officer says she is doing okay and is showing signs of improvement.

She was removed from ICU Friday and is up walking, talking, and in his words, "just being her regular goofy self."

He also says she's remaining positive and optimistic.

The offenders' vehicle crashed at 64th and Bishop streets after the shooting and ran off. Police also recovered a gun and car keys near where the suspects' crashed, but don't know if the gun found was used in the shooting.

Police continue to search for the two suspects and have identified the gunman. We are not naming him, because he has not been arrested. We can tell you he is 28 years old and has been charged with gun and drug offenses in the past. He was released from electronic monitoring in February of this year.