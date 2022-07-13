Watch CBS News
CPD officer shot in Beverly surrounded by friends, family outside hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty officer shot in the back while trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly Saturday morning is showing signs of encouragement.

Chicago police officer Dan Golden is seen smiling with friends and family in pictures posted on Facebook.

Officer Golden is paralyzed from the waist down. He remains hospitalized at Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Three men involved in the fight are now charged and are being held without bond.

