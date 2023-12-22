CPD officer helps to deliver baby girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman received an early Christmas present, thanks to a special delivery by a Chicago officer.

Earl Thursday morning, officers were responding to a shooting in the 17th District.

According to a CPD Facebook post, Sergeant. Sullins and P.O. Pelayo attended to the man before getting them to a hospital.

While on the scene, Field Training Officer (FTO) Christopher "was waved down by residents who led her to a woman in labor, just four doors down."

Shortly afterward, Christopher helped to deliver a healthy baby girl. Both mother and baby were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital. They, and the dad, are said to be doing well.

The victim of the shooting incident is expected to make a full recovery.