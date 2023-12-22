Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD officer helps to deliver baby girl

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman received an early Christmas present, thanks to a special delivery by a Chicago officer.

Earl Thursday morning, officers were responding to a shooting in the 17th District. 

According to a CPD Facebook post, Sergeant. Sullins and P.O. Pelayo attended to the man before getting them to a hospital.

While on the scene, Field Training Officer (FTO) Christopher "was waved down by residents who led her to a woman in labor, just four doors down."

Shortly afterward, Christopher helped to deliver a healthy baby girl. Both mother and baby were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital. They, and the dad, are said to be doing well. 

410929706-739551138206107-1169014987919955176-n.jpg
CPD

The victim of the shooting incident is expected to make a full recovery. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 2:25 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.