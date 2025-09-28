Watch CBS News
CPD Marine Unit rescues dog stranded in drainpipe along Chicago River

Chicago police safely reunited a dog with her owner this weekend after finding herself stranded in a drainpipe in the South Branch of the Chicago River.

On Saturday afternoon, someone on a boat noticed the pit bull terrier, named Farrow, standing in a drainpipe near the Harrison Street Bridge, just south of the mouth of the Eisenhower Expressway.

The person on the boat called police, and the Chicago police Marine Unit responded.

Meanwhile, Faroe's owner, Brandon Hilliard, was searching for her — only to find out through a community public safety app that the Marine Unit was answering a call of a stranded dog fitting her description, police said.

cpd-dog-rescue-1.jpg
Faroe stranded inside a drainpipe on the Chicago River Chicago Police

Faroe had run off while outside Saturday morning and had gone missing, police said.

Hilliard's sister was able to contact the police Marine Unit and tell them the dog belonged to her brother, police said.

The Marine Unit contacted Hilliard, who got on the police boat that was on its way to rescue Faroe, police said. A Marine Unit diver got into the water to retrieve Faroe, police said.

Police said Faroe looked nervous. But after a few minutes of Hilliard and the Marine Unit team trying to coax her out of the drainpipe, the diver used one of the dog's squeaky toys to calm her down and get her to safety, police said.

cpd-dog-rescue-2.jpg
Faroe with her owner, Brandon Hilliard, and a member of the Marine Unit who rescued her.  Chicago Police

Faroe is a rescue dog that Hilliard adopted last year. They were successfully reunited after the rescue Saturday.

