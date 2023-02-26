CPD issue warning of residential burglaries in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of burglaries in the Englewood neighborhood. The burglaries happened during the January and February months.

In each incident, the unknown suspect(s) would gain entry into the residence through the rear door or side window taking property, according to police.

Incident times and locations:

5700 Block of South Union Avenue between the dates of January 21-23, between the hours of 7:30 pm and 10:30 am.

5900 Block of South Union Avenue on January 31, at 9:56 am.

700 Block of West 59th Street on February 01, between the hours of 1:00 am and 7:00 am.

5700 Block of South Green Street on February 17, between the hours of 7:00 pm and 11:59 pm.

Police did not have any descriptions of the suspect(s).

What you can do:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

Report suspicious activity immediately

Keep doors and windows secured

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Secure window air conditioner units.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8382