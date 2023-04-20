CPD to investigate officers' response after couple was attacked in Loop on Saturday

Chicago police to investigate officers' response after couple was attacked in Loop on Saturday

Chicago police to investigate officers' response after couple was attacked in Loop on Saturday

Chicago police to investigate officers' response after couple was attacked in Loop on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department has opened an internal investigation into officers' response to an attack in the Loop on Saturday night.

A couple was visiting from South Carolina and walking downtown, trying to find a restaurant. Video circulating online shows they were cornered outside of Macy's.

They said a group robbed them of their phones, shoes and threatened to kill them.

A Chicago woman who helped the couple get to safety said she tried flagging down several police cruisers that did not stop.

The video of the vicious attack near a T-Mobile store on Wabash Avenue has been shared millions of times online.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with the couple – and a woman who jumped in to save them. The couple remains noticeably shaken up – trying to find moments to smile after what they went through.

They were in town from South Carolina, walking in the Loop just trying to find a place to eat.