CPD to investigate officers' response after couple was attacked in Loop on Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department has opened an internal investigation into officers' response to an attack in the Loop on Saturday night.
A couple was visiting from South Carolina and walking downtown, trying to find a restaurant. Video circulating online shows they were cornered outside of Macy's.
They said a group robbed them of their phones, shoes and threatened to kill them.
A Chicago woman who helped the couple get to safety said she tried flagging down several police cruisers that did not stop.
The video of the vicious attack near a T-Mobile store on Wabash Avenue has been shared millions of times online.
CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with the couple – and a woman who jumped in to save them. The couple remains noticeably shaken up – trying to find moments to smile after what they went through.
They were in town from South Carolina, walking in the Loop just trying to find a place to eat.
