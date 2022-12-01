CPD hosting final round of in-person exams through Saturday

CPD hosting final round of exams of the year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is hosting its final round of in-person exams for the year.

Anyone aged 21 to 39 is eligible to take the test.

They'll be given at all of the City Colleges of Chicago locations Thursday through Saturday.

The exams at Harold Washington College will on be given Thursday and Friday.

Morning sessions start at 8 a.m. and afternoon sessions start at 2 p.m.

You can register in person before taking the test.