CPD hosting in-person exams at 4 city college locations through Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department is hosting another round of in-person entrance exams.

They're happening today and tomorrow at City College of Chicago locations.

Anyone hoping to take the exam must have a valid ID.

Each college will have two exams on both days with doors opening at 8 a.m. for morning sessions and 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon.

The testing locations are:

· Malcolm X College

· Olive Harvey College

· Richard J. Daley College

· Wilbur Wright College

You can register online at CPD's website, but walk-ins are also welcome.