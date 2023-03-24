CPD hosting in-person exams at 4 city college locations through Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department is hosting another round of in-person entrance exams.
They're happening today and tomorrow at City College of Chicago locations.
Anyone hoping to take the exam must have a valid ID.
Each college will have two exams on both days with doors opening at 8 a.m. for morning sessions and 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon.
The testing locations are:
· Malcolm X College
· Olive Harvey College
· Richard J. Daley College
· Wilbur Wright College
You can register online at CPD's website, but walk-ins are also welcome.
