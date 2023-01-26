CPD hosting in-person entry exams this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to join the men and women in blue here's your chance.

The Chicago Police Department is hosting in-person entry exams Saturday. It will be held at the newly opened Public Safety Training Center, at 701 N. Kilbourn Ave.

There will be two exams given with the first happening at 8 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.

Attendees are required to bring a current and valid government-issued ID.

Those interested in taking the exam can register in advance through the CPD website. Walk-in applicants will also be welcomed at each session.

CPD says hired individuals will receive a competitive starting salary of $56,040 and receive an increase to $84,522 annually after 18 months on the job. They will also receive medical and dental insurance, holidays, tuition reimbursement, retirement savings, and pension plans.