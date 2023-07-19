CPD investigates fatal fall of three-year-old in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are now investigating a fatal fall that claimed the life of a toddler in Bronzeville.
The medical examiner identified the victim as three-year-old Rufda Sahle.
She died after falling from a ninth-floor balcony at the Lake Meadows apartment complex late Tuesday morning.
Two neighbors tried performing CPR, but her injuries were too severe.
