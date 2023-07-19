Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD investigates fatal fall of three-year-old in Bronzeville

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD investigates fatal fall of three-year-old-in Bronzeville
CPD investigates fatal fall of three-year-old-in Bronzeville 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are now investigating a fatal fall that claimed the life of a toddler in Bronzeville.

The medical examiner identified the victim as three-year-old Rufda Sahle.

She died after falling from a ninth-floor balcony at the Lake Meadows apartment complex late Tuesday morning.

Two neighbors tried performing CPR, but her injuries were too severe.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.