CPD car flipped on its side after crash in Oak Park

CPD car flipped on its side after crash in Oak Park

CPD car flipped on its side after crash in Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Oak Park, a Chicago police squad car was involved in a crash at Harlem and North Avenue.

The incident Thursday afternoon sent several police units rushing to the scene. Police said one officer was injured and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story.