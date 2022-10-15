CPD squad car struck by 16-year-old driver on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police car was hit after a 16-year-old driving a black sedan ran a stop sign in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday Morning.

The crash happened in the 6300 Block of South St Louis around 2:12 a.m.

Police said two officers were responding to a call of shots fired heading and were heading southbound on St Louis with lights and sirens activated when their vehicle was struck by a black sedan heading westbound on 63rd.

The black sedan was driven by a 16-year-old boy who failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the patrol vehicle at the intersection, police said.

The teen was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with injuries to the mouth. The two officers were both taken to a local hospital in fair condition due to complaints of pain.

No other injuries were reported and citations are pending.