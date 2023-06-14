Watch CBS News
CPD canceling days off for officers on Father's Day and Juneteenth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city is taking extra precautions to keep people safe this holiday weekend.

Big crowds are expected to be out and about for both Father's Day on Sunday and Juneteenth on Monday.

To make sure the city is covered with enough officers, the Chicago Police Department is canceling days off for police officers.

CBS 2 has obtained a police memo informing officers of the policy both Sunday and Monday, with normal days off returning on Tuesday.

June 14, 2023

