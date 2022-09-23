CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of armed robberies in the Englewood neighborhood this month.

Police say in each incident, the suspects would approach the victim, display a black handgun, and take the victim's property.

The suspects would flee the scene in a gray Honda or Infiniti with no plates, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 6900 block of South Morgan on September 17, 2022, at 4:30 a.m.

· 6300 block of South Paulina on September 13, 2022, at11:55 a.m.

· 6000 block of South Halsted on September 6, 2022, at 12 a.m.

The offenders are described as two African American men, 20 to 29 years old, 135 to 160 pounds, wearing black, gray and/or navy hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks.

Police want to remind residents:

· Always be aware of your surroundings.

· Report suspicious activity immediately.

· If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

· Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, acne, teeth, etc.).

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

· If video surveillance is available, save a copy of the incident for detectives.

· If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

· Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.