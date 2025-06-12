Chicago police issue alert after 2 victims beaten, robbed overnight in River North

Chicago police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings after two people were beaten and robbed early Thursday morning in the River North neighborhood.

The attacks happened within five minutes of each other on the 0-100 block of West Kinzie Street.

In each incident, the suspects targeted the victims while they were alone, around 1:55 and 2 a.m., on the sidewalk. While using physical force, they took belongings from the victims, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.