Chicago police issue alert after 2 victims beaten, robbed overnight in River North

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

Chicago police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings after two people were beaten and robbed early Thursday morning in the River North neighborhood.

The attacks happened within five minutes of each other on the 0-100 block of West Kinzie Street.

In each incident, the suspects targeted the victims while they were alone, around 1:55 and 2 a.m., on the sidewalk. While using physical force, they took belongings from the victims, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

