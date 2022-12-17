CPD to hand out over a hundred Christmas gifts at 18th District station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is making sure every child gets a gift this Christmas.
The 18th District station is giving more than one hundred pre-selected children's toys, winter gear, and more.
They'll pick them up at the station's parking lot that's decorated to resemble the North Pole.
The event runs this afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. near division and Larrabee.
