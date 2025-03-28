Truck carrying over 100 cows rolls over on I-65 in Northwest Indiana

A truck carrying over 100 cows rolled over on I-65 in Northwest Indiana on Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the cattle truck carrying 127 cows rolled over on northbound I-65 near the westbound I-80/94 interchange.

All lanes are blocked and drivers are asked to seek alternative routes. ISP confirmed "lengthy" road closures expected to remain in effect for the day.

It is not clear what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.