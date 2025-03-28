Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck carrying over 100 cows rolls over on I-65 in Northwest Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A truck carrying over 100 cows rolled over on I-65 in Northwest Indiana on Friday morning. 

According to Indiana State Police, the cattle truck carrying 127 cows rolled over on northbound I-65 near the westbound I-80/94 interchange. 

All lanes are blocked and drivers are asked to seek alternative routes. ISP confirmed "lengthy" road closures expected to remain in effect for the day. 

It is not clear what caused the crash or if any injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.