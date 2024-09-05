Cowboys wrangle bull that escaped, hid in cornfields northwest of Chicago

Bull wrangled after getting loose northwest of Chicago

MARENGO, Ill. (CBS) -- The scene looked like something out of a Western movie Thursday evening—except the setting was the cornfields of McHenry County northwest of Chicago rather than the old frontier.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene near Marengo Thursday as teams were asked to track down a bull that was running loose. Scanner traffic indicated that the bull was hiding in the cornfields between Union Road and South Grant Highway.

Shortly before 7 p.m., cowboys on horses were seen lassoing up the animal.

It was not clear late Thursday how the bull escaped.