Watch CBS News
Local News

Cowboys wrangle bull that escaped, hid in cornfields northwest of Chicago

By Adam Harrington, Ashley Schiedenhelm

/ CBS Chicago

Bull wrangled after getting loose northwest of Chicago
Bull wrangled after getting loose northwest of Chicago 00:31

MARENGO, Ill. (CBS) -- The scene looked like something out of a Western movie Thursday evening—except the setting was the cornfields of McHenry County northwest of Chicago rather than the old frontier.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene near Marengo Thursday as teams were asked to track down a bull that was running loose. Scanner traffic indicated that the bull was hiding in the cornfields between Union Road and South Grant Highway.

Shortly before 7 p.m., cowboys on horses were seen lassoing up the animal.

It was not clear late Thursday how the bull escaped.

Cowboys lasso escaped bull in McHenry County, Illinois 32:36
Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.