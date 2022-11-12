Couple robbed, carjacked while preparing to go to laundromat in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A couple was robbed and carjacked while loading their car with laundry bags Saturday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, according to police.

Around 5 a.m., a Hispanic couple was preparing to go wash at a nearby laundromat.

While the husband was taking trash to the alley, in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue, he was met by three Black men who produced a handgun and demanded he walks back to the vehicle, police said.

The suspects removed the wife from the car and demanded phones and car keys from both and fled the scene with the victim's car.

No injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.