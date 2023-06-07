Customs officials intercept $638,000 worth of counterfeit goods at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered more than half a million dollars of fake goods in a shipment at O'Hare International Airport earlier this week.

On Sunday, inside a shipment labeled as "fashion sunglasses," officers found 36 pairs of fake designer sunglasses falsely labeled as Luis Vuitton, Versace, Chanel, and other designer brands; 25 pairs of socks bearing counterfeit Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Dior trademarks; and 22 counterfeit luxury watches bearing trademarks of Franck Muller, Patek Phillipe, Adidas, and Rolex.

Customs officials seized 22 counterfeit designer watches in a shipment at O'Hare International Airport on June 4, 2023. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

If the products were real, they'd have been worth $638,000.

The shipment was headed from Thailand to a home in Bedford, Indiana, about 80 miles south of Indianapolis.

Customs officials seized 25 pairs of counterfeit designer socks in a shipment at O'Hare International Airport on June 4, 2023. U.S. Customs and Border Protection