Copper pipe thieves target vacant homes in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are alerting neighbors of copper pipe thefts in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Four times since Dec. 2, thieves have broken into vacant homes through a door or window, and stolen kitchen appliances and copper piping.

The burglaries happened a the following locations and times:

7200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2;

6700 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue between 9 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 5;

6900 block of South King Drive at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 7;

6900 block of South Indiana Avenue between 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 19 and 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Police recommended homeowners keep their property well-lit, and lock windows and doors.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.