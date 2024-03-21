Chicago police officer shot on city's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries Thursday evening on the city's West Side.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed they took the officer to Stroger Hospital after he was shot in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand. First responders also treated another person who was listed in critical condition.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was responding to a police shooting in the area on Thursday, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

